Watch CBS News
Local News

Annapolis shooting leaves three dead, three more injured; person of interest in custody

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting Sunday evening in an Annapolis community.

Police confirmed that a person of interest is in custody.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Paddington Place.

Police said the victims range between the ages of 20s to early 50s.

Officials did not have an update on the condition of the three injured.

WJZ has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 9:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.