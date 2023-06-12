Annapolis shooting leaves three dead, three more injured; person of interest in custody

BALTIMORE -Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting Sunday evening in an Annapolis community.

Police confirmed that a person of interest is in custody.

#BREAKING Annapolis Police are investigating a quadruple shooting.



Here is what we know:



One person has died. Another has been taken to Shock Trauma.



Suspect is in custody. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JbLvGbZn9X — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 12, 2023

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Paddington Place.

Police said the victims range between the ages of 20s to early 50s.

Officials did not have an update on the condition of the three injured.

WJZ has a crew at the scene gathering more information.