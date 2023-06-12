Annapolis shooting leaves three dead, three more injured; person of interest in custody
BALTIMORE -Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting Sunday evening in an Annapolis community.
Police confirmed that a person of interest is in custody.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Paddington Place.
Police said the victims range between the ages of 20s to early 50s.
Officials did not have an update on the condition of the three injured.
WJZ has a crew at the scene gathering more information.
