Annapolis considers new outdoor dining rules for public, private spaces

The City of Annapolis is considering changes to its outdoor dining rules, including different standards depending on whether dining takes place on public or private property.

Outdoor dining has become a familiar sight across Annapolis, and city leaders say the rules surrounding it continue to evolve.

"It's the evolution of outdoor dining in Annapolis," Ward 8 Alderman Frank Thorp said.

Proposal for outdoor dining changes

The latest proposal would give restaurants more flexibility on private property while maintaining restrictions on public spaces.

"If it's private property — much like a bar or a restaurant that you opt to walk into — it's treated the same, people can stand," Thorp said. "But on public property...those areas like other public areas are restricted so that it's predominantly sitting down."

Under the proposal, customers could stand while eating or drinking in outdoor dining areas on private property. On public property, including sidewalk and street cafés, dining would generally need to be predominantly seated.

The bill would also tie capacity in public outdoor dining areas to the number of approved seats and require barriers around those areas to fit the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

How does this help Annapolis restaurants?

Ward 1 Alderman Harry Huntley said the legislation builds on outdoor dining rules the city codified in 2024.

"We did a lot to codify the requirements for outdoor dining in 2024," Huntley said. "This now is doing a bit of clean up on that and then I think there are probably still some additional steps we'd like to take to make it easier, but this is clearly moving the ball down the field."

Huntley also noted that the requirements would not apply to Market Space or Dinner Under the Stars on West Street.

Thorp said the goal is to balance the needs of restaurants, residents and visitors.

"The business owners are very focused on what is fair and that's what we've got to achieve," Thorp said. "And the residents are very focused on how do we create an environment, a neighborhood that's fun like Eastport has been for decades but also is a good livable community, and I think this legislation finds that balance."

The ordinance is being introduced to the Annapolis City Council on Monday night. A final vote is not expected at this stage of the legislative process.