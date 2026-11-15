One dead, another severely injured in Copeland Street fire

ANNAPOLIS - One person is dead and another is recovering from serious injuries following a townhome fire in Annapolis Sunday morning.

First responders were called to 1822 Copeland Street for a reported fire at a two-story home.

Officials say the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the rest of the home, forcing several occupants to jump from the second floor.

Responders were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor when they arrived.

Rescue crews found a person in the yard that had escaped from the blaze severely injured. That person was airlifted by Maryland State Police Aviation to a local burn center for treatment.

During their search, firefighters found another person dead inside the residence.

Officials say it took fire crews an hour to contain the flames. About 55 firefighters from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services, Maryland State Fire Marshal assisted the Annapolis Fire Department.

Two firefighters sustained minor burns and were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The American Red Cross and Anne Arundel County Mobile Crisis are assisting people from the involved home and others who were displaced in adjacent residences.

The Annapolis Fire and Explosive Services Unit is investigating the exact cause of the fire and the estimated property damage.