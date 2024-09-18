Annapolis community "devastated" after toddler accidentally struck and killed by car

BALTIMORE - An Annapolis community is heartbroken after a 2-year-old was struck and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon in what police deemed as an accident.

"The entire neighborhood, everyone is devastated with what happened here," neighbor Mike Mattingly said.

Police said Cody Aguilar Gomez stepped off a curb and into the path of an oncoming vehicle while his mother was getting a second child out of their car along Americana Drive.

"My heart is heavy because the reality is it's every parent's worst nightmare," Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said.

Jackson said the driver was unaware he had struck the child and when he found out, he contacted police.

"This was an accident and a very tragic event," Jackson said.

Memorial set up

A growing memorial of flowers, candles and toys is set up for the child at an apartment complex along Americana Drive.

Referencing the memorial, one neighbor said it pales in comparison to how the neighborhood has been gripped with grief by the incident.

"That is minor compared to how the community feels because we're all heartbroken," Katie Dowd said.

The Annapolis Police Department will have Mobile Crisis and Critical Incident teams in the community offering support. The direct line to CIT is 410-768-5522.