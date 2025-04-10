Large Annapolis billboard that bugs visitors violates city code, resident argues

An Annapolis resident is bugged by a large billboard above historic buildings and shops that line City Dock.

The 300-square-foot advertisement is imprinted with a huge, dead, and upturned cockroach, which has greeted tourists in downtown for at least five years.

The billboard, paid for by Home Paramount Pest Control, says, "We don't like bugs either."

Residents have argued that a pest control ad may not be the best way to welcome visitors.

Annapolis resident Efe Brock claims the eyesore of a billboard distracts from the "civic beauty" of the historic district, and it's also in violation of city code by being at least nine times larger than the maximum size for signs.

Brock says the billboard also violates historic design guidelines that require signs to be compatible with neighboring architecture, not "compete for attention," be made of quality material, and provide a "quality image."

Brock laid it all out in his petition, which he presented to city leaders on Tuesday.

"There are six design guidelines from the Historic Preservation Commission that are codified in our law," Brock said. "This sign breaks every single one of them."

In his petition, Brock says the city had a chance to intervene every time the ad changed.

City leaders said they will hold an administrative session to review the petition.

Property owner: Billboard is "grandfathered in"

The property owner told WJZ the billboard is grandfathered in because it was there long before the guidelines were set.

The owner said they don't like the roach either, but the billboard is leased to an advertising company, and it's out of their hands.

"It needs to get out of here"

Residents and tourists told WJZ that looking at the cockroach billboard isn't appealing.

The giant roach has been a fixture of the cityscape for at least five years, but some are worried about the message it sends to tourists.

"It just doesn't really fit the aesthetic of Annapolis, with the water and the beautiful buildings," visitor Corinne said.

"I don't think that is the right place for it," added tourist Julian Manero. "It needs to get out of here."

Visitors in Annapolis for the Army vs. Navy lacrosse match say the billboard caught them off guard.

"It doesn't exactly scream, 'We don't have cockroaches,' which isn't ideal for the city or tourism," visitor Sena said.

"I definitely would rather see an anchor, or an Army symbol on it, instead of a cockroach tipped on its back," said visitor Matt Manero.