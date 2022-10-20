Police investigate an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore Thursday morning, according to a release.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of North Avenue to investigate a shooting.

Upon their arrival, they located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A possible crime scene was located in the 2000 block of Ellsworth Avenue, police say.

Shooting detectives urge anyone with information on this incident to call 410-396-2433. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.