Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigate an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore Thursday morning, according to a release.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of North Avenue to investigate a shooting.

Upon their arrival, they located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A possible crime scene was located in the 2000 block of Ellsworth Avenue, police say.

Shooting detectives urge anyone with information on this incident to call 410-396-2433. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 8:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.