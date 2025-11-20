Maryland train travelers tout affordable and easy option ahead of holidays

Train travel is picking up steam ahead of the holidays.

Many travelers at Baltimore's Penn Station say train travel is something you can set your watch to, and if you're on time to the station, it is safe and reliable.

Amtrak says it is predicting one of the busiest holiday travel seasons on record, including massive increases in ridership and even double-digit growth in early bookings.

"Always reliable, you can always trust it," said Topher Royse, a college student at Loyola traveling home to New Jersey.

To accommodate the increase in ridership, Amtrak says it is adding rail cars and service at high-demand stations in the northeast.

AAA estimates 2.5 million people will opt for other modes of transportation, including trains, which is an 8.5% increase from last year. It says trains could also see an uptick in last-minute bookings.

Amtrak also says it's NextGen Acela train will also assist in the holiday rush. The train is the fastest in the fleet and provides high-speed rail service between Washington, D.C. and Boston.

Ridership on the rise

Amtrak says it saw a spike in ridership before the shutdown caused air travel headaches.

In 2024, 1.2 million riders took the train to get to their Thanksgiving destination, and Amtrak says it expects a record-breaking holiday week.

In fiscal year 2025, Amtrak says 34.5 million people have taken the train, which is a 5% increase from last year.

"Train travel is great when it is on time and works right," Phil Patrone, traveling back to Philadelphia, added.

In a statement to WJZ, Amtrak says more riders are choosing the rails, which is a trend that started before the longest-running government shutdown caused airport headaches earlier this month.

This week, in front of a Senate subcommittee, the air traffic controllers' union says it is down more than 4,000 certified controllers, which is 25% of the total force.

"Some people just don't trust the air industry, and with the accidents and there are a lot of people afraid to fly anymore," Debbieanne Hall, visiting Baltimore from Colorado, said.

With airlines and airports still recovering after the longest-running government shutdown, riders in Baltimore say the train is the most reliable after a turbulent year in the skies.

"I traveled on a plane a couple of weeks ago. It was a mess. A lot of delays, so I think Amtrak is definitely the way to go," Royse added.

How much will it cost to book now?

If you are heading north toward New York City, you'll have to dig further into your wallet. As of Thursday night, the cheapest seats for Wednesday afternoon will set you back $128-$270. During the same time, but to Washington, D.C., will cost anywhere from $15-$34.

"I haven't booked my ticket yet. I normally book it like a week in advance," said Darly Kimbunda, a Morgan State University student traveling back to northern Virginia. "I'm just an hour away, so my ticket is always going to be like $10, $9, whatever the case is. For others, it may be a little bit higher, but if you plan accordingly, the price range will match what you're looking for."

The Sunday after Thanksgiving will likely be Amtrak's busiest. Prices in the afternoon from New York City average around $270 per ticket. During the same busy travel time from Washington Union Station, tickets will cost anywhere from $22-$62.

MARC schedule changes for Thanksgiving

MARC trains will also change their schedule during the holidays.

The commuter rail will not run on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday, Nov. 28, the Penn Line will run on a Saturday schedule. There won't be any service on the Camden and Brunswick lines.

Routes could also run a reduced level of service, also called an "R" schedule, which could mean more stops on certain routes.