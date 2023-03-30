Amtrak shares renderings of rebuilt Baltimore Penn Station

BALTIMORE - Amtrak shared some of the latest renderings of the Baltimore Penn Station project.

Penn Station is one of the busiest train stations in the country. Amtrak will manage the development of the high-speed rail infrastructure.

Scaffolding has already gone up around the station for external improvements. Starting in the summer, crews will make core and shell improvements to the building, such as a new roof, window restoration, updated stairs and ramps, and new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

In the fall, construction will begin on a station expansion in a parking lot across the tracks from the main hall. Once completed, the new structure will house ticketing and baggage for Amtrak, allowing the main concourse to be used for retail.

By 2023, the developers hope to have refurbished the three upper floors as office space, either for a single anchor tenant or multiple businesses.

Restaurants, coffee shops and other gathering areas are planned. Then a brand new concourse will be built across the train tracks on Lanvale Street when all is said and done.