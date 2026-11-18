Amtrak says it is responding to strong demand for rail travel by expanding its Northeast Regional service to add new trains with higher capacity.

The expansion will add eight additional 10-car trains that are expected to go into service in 2031, according to a statement issued by Amtrak. Those trains will be in addition to a new fleet of eight-car trains that are set to begin serving the Northeast Regional beginning in late 2027.

The larger trains will be able to seat more than 640 people, adding about 34% more customer capacity, said Amtrak.

Airo trainsets are manufactured by Siemens Mobility at its facilities in Sacramento, California, and Lexington, North Carolina. More than 3,500 parts come from nearly 100 suppliers across 31 U.S. states, supporting industry jobs well beyond the Northeast Corridor, Amtrak said.

"Demand for train travel isn't slowing down, and neither are we," Amtrak Interim President Byl Herrmann said. "For our customers, that means more seats, more availability when travel is busiest, and more chances to find a fare that fits their budget."

Testing is currently being conducted on the eight-car Northeast Regional Airo trains, with passenger service planned for late 2027.

Amtrak is currently "in the midst of a historic service overhaul and fleet expansion," the statement said.

In the past year, U.S. Transportation Department invested $465.8 million in federal funding to overhaul customer experiences at Washington Union Station, according to Amtrak. In addition, over $200 million went towards the revitalization of New York's Penn Station.

"Every year, millions of travelers and commuters rely on Amtrak to connect them to cities across the Northeast," said Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen. "We passed the infrastructure modernization law to upgrade dated transportation systems across America, and the expanded fleet of high-capacity Airo trains, supported by $22 billion through that bill, will provide safer, more comfortable, and more energy-efficient rail service for passengers in Maryland and across the East Coast."