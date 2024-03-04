Amtrak adds more trips throughout Northeast region

BALTIMORE - Amtrak has announced they are adding additional services for riders in the Northeast region.

The new services will include an additional four weekday round trips and two new weekend round trips between Moynihan Train Hall at New York Penn Station (NYP) and Washington Union Station (WAS).A new weekday morning departure from William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia (PHL) to NYP has also been added with one new weekend trip between PHL and Boston South Station (BOS).

The railroad service adds the additional trips in hopes to double their yearly ridership to 66 million by 2040.

The additions will result in a 20% increase in weekday service and 10% increase on Sundays, which adds more than 1 million seats to the Northeast Regional.

"More people are taking the train than ever before and we're proud to offer our customers additional travel options when they ride with us on the Northeast Regional," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch.

The new rides will also help with greenhouse gas emission. Amtrak's goal is to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Choosing to travel with Amtrak produces 83% less emissions than driving and up to 73% less than flying. All customers can find their trip-specific carbon emissions savings on their ticket.

Tickets are now available for the new services via Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL. Customers can book now with Amtrak's new, more affordable, Flex fares and make changes without a fee (difference in fare may apply).