Amtrak's new, high-speed Acela trains make first stops in Baltimore

Amtrak's new Acela trains launched along the northeast corridor this week, making their first stops in Baltimore Thursday.

The Acela trains shuttle travelers between Boston and Washington, D.C., also serving Baltimore, Wilmington, Delaware; Philadelphia; New York City; New Haven, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island.

Five of the trains were launched along the northeast corridor.

Baltimore passengers experience "a new Amtrak"

Passengers like Jessica Tang told WJZ it was nice to ride in style Thursday during her daily commute into Baltimore. Tang was one of the first passengers to ride the new NextGen Acela train.

"It was very convenient," she said. "They had chargers right there by the seats, and they were definitely wider than on the old trains. It is a little pricier than your average Amtrak ticket to Baltimore, but it's not like super unaffordable."

The NextGen trains can reach top speeds of 160 mph, which is 10 mph faster than the current Acela fleet. They also feature a special "tilt system" to help the trains navigate curves at high speeds.

"The ride is so smooth," Amtrak spokesperson Lisa Stafford said. "They talk about this tilting technology that you can barely see, but it offers that smooth, more comfortable ride and experience."

Passenger amenities include charging plugs at every seat, free high-speed wifi, reading lights, more comfortable seating and bigger bathrooms.

"This is the first train made right here in America," Stafford said. "95% of the parts and supplies are made right here in America."

Amtrak said that the price of a ticket will mirror that of its old Acela fleet and will be set based on demand.

The new trains will allow for 27% more seats per departure, Amtrak announced earlier this month. The Nextgen trains will also allow for more service, both ong weekdays and weekends.

Trump administration to redevelop train hubs

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy traveled from Washington, D.C.'s Union Station to New York City's Penn Station in an Acela train on Wednesday to unveil the train and discuss the Penn Station redevelopment project set to start construction in 2027.

Duffy also announced plans for the Trump administration to reclaim management of Union Station in D.C., saying it has fallen into disrepair.

The administration plans to reinvest in the station to replace the roof and make improvements to elevators, lighting, security and other infrastructure.

"We are going to make the investments to make sure that this station isn't dirty, that we don't have homelessness in Union Station," Duffy said.

The Department of Transportation is set to provide Amtrak with nearly $43 million in grant funding to jumpstart the plan and begin construction by the end of 2027.

Duffy announced Penn Station in Manhattan, joined by Andy Byford, who ran New York's transit system for years and is overseeing the $7 billion project.

"I hope that we have high-speed rail? Yes, we're not there yet. I do hope we'll have it one day in America. But if not high-speed rail, this is the next best step to moving us faster in the eastern corridor," said Duffy.

Amtrak said 28 of the NextGen Acela trains will be in service by 2027.