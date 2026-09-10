American Legion Post 130 raising money to combat veteran suicide in Maryland: "We've saved 14 lives"

Overlea-Perry Hall American Legion Post 130 hopes to raise tens of thousands of dollars for veterans' mental health at its second annual Champions of Hope festival this Saturday in Baltimore County.

The event raises money for veterans' suicide prevention and educational programs. This year, organizers are expanding their reach to support first responders' mental health, too.

"At our post here, we've saved 14 lives," said Be the One Maryland State Chairman Michael Watts.

They've done it with the help of the American Legion initiative, "Be the One," which is meant to help reduce the number of veterans and service members dying by suicide.

A recent report from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows more than 6,300 veterans took their own lives in 2023.

"Our objective is to make people aware of the issue of suicide," Watts said. "It's not taboo any longer."

Watts said Post 130 also leads veterans to programs and resources they need.

Preparing for Champions of Hope

Organizers started setting up tents and raffle baskets Thursday for this weekend's festival. They plan to have five bands perform, along with activities for the family.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will be at the event, helping any veterans receive benefits they may be entitled to. Counselors will also be there for private sessions.

"We have been at this for about six months now," said Christina Carr, the communications director and volunteer.

Last year, Post 130 raised $30,000.

"Part of it went to Patriot's Point," Watts said. "This is an organization that takes veterans who have attempted to do suicide."

Expanding to support first responders

They're hoping to double it this weekend to help an organization in the western part of Maryland and support first responders' mental health.

"I have a sister-in-law who is a Baltimore County police lieutenant," American Legion Post 130 Commander Joseph Greenbeck said. "She has seen some things. My brother served on the auxiliary force. He has seen some things."

"What people are not aware of is what police officers see when they go into homes, in a homicide environment, or what firefighters see when they put out a fire and what's left over, they don't have an exit to talk about it," Watts said.

The organization First H.E.L.P., which raises awareness for first responders' mental health, has reported more than 80 first responder deaths by suicide so far this year.

Post 130 hopes they can be there for anyone searching for help.

"If we can save that one veteran who's ready there on the edge, we can bring them back and let him or her know that she's loved, that we need them, that would be a great victory," Greenback said.

Thursday marks World Suicide Prevention Day. If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, help can be reached at 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.