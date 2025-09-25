Alert Day in effect today for severe storm threat across Maryland

Thursday Afternoon & Evening



A WJZ First Alert Weather Day is in effect for this afternoon through this evening. That's when the atmosphere reloads ahead of a cold front pushing in from the west. Strong thunderstorms are expected to redevelop, mainly between 4 and 8 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center places the Baltimore metro under a marginal risk (level one out of five) for severe weather. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the main threats, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. If breaks in the clouds allow more heating, storms could organize into clusters or even a supercell or two. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday Night



Scattered showers linger as the front clears the region. Winds shift northwest, ushering in less humid air. Lows dip into the upper 60s around the city, with cooler 50s and low 60s west of I-95.

Friday



The front sets up east of Baltimore by morning. A few early showers may skim southern Maryland, but the metro area trends drier with increasing sunshine through the day. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80.

This Weekend



The stalled front hangs southeast of the region. While Baltimore may see scattered showers at times, the steadiest rain looks to stay south of the area. Temperatures remain seasonable in the upper 70s.

Early Next Week



High pressure builds south from Canada, but we are also tracking a tropical system in the western Atlantic (future Imelda). If it edges closer to the East Coast, it could enhance rainfall potential heading into next week.