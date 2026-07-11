Afternoon Summertime Storms Across Maryland Today

We'll see a few afternoon and early evening scattered storms today followed by a drier end to the weekend. Highs today will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Mainly sunny and drier for the end of the weekend

Sunday is trending drier with lower humidity and a high near 85. Our temperaturs stay warm but comfortable on Monday with afternoon temperatures peaking the mid-80s. The chance of rain remains slim through much of next week.

Hot weather returns to Maryland by midweek

Temperatures start an upward trend beginning Tuesday. By midweek temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Humidity won't be as bad as the July 4th week but heat indices could still reach near or above 100° during the afternoon hours for a few days. Heat will gradually ease heading into next weekend.