After quiet start to October, Baltimore rocked by violent 24 hours

BALTIMORE -- After a quiet start to October in Baltimore, a violent 24 hours rocks the city. Since Tuesday, there's been several shootings and at least one murder.

Baltimore City police are investigating a triple shooting on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue that left one person dead.

On Wednesday about 1:54 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the area. When they arrived at the scene of the shooting, a victim suffering from gunshot wounds was already deceased, police said.

Two other victims who had been shot later walked into an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The block has experienced violence before. Back in June, a 34-year-old man was shot dead and police said the suspect was a 16-year-old. WJZ spoke with a woman on that block shortly after the fatal shooting.

"Make it harder for them, when they do apply for these guns, make it harder for them. All these kids - how these kids get these guns and stuff," the woman said.

"This is like an everyday thing around here," said a man named Greg Johnson.

When asked how scared he was, he replied, "Scared enough to move out of Baltimore and go somewhere where it's quiet, no ambulance, no shooting."

At the time of the June shooting, 141 people had been killed in the city. Another 115 people have been murdered since.

Statistics from Baltimore police show, in 2022, 565 have been shot in the city and survived.

A few hours after Wednesday morning's triple shooting in West Baltimore, there was a shooting in East Baltimore on Pinewood Avenue. That victim survived.

Last week, there was a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Three women and a man were all shot from behind, and they also survived.

Residents who fear for their own safety are hesitant to give police tips.

"Things that I know, keep my mouth quiet. I know they come after people who run their mouth -- and now that's a big worry of mine," one man told WJZ.

Baltimore police want the public to speak up if they know something. The department reminds the public that the can leave anonymous tips via Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.