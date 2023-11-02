After 3 straight losses, Maryland faces a big challenge this weekend against No. 9 Penn State

No. 9 Penn State (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP) at Maryland (5-3, 2-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Penn State by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Penn State leads 42-3-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Penn State tries to avoid a potential trap game the week before a showdown with Michigan. The Terrapins have lost three straight, including a couple games as big favorites against Illinois and Northwestern, and Maryland still needs one more win to secure bowl eligibility.

KEY MATCHUP

Penn State QB Drew Allar vs. the Maryland secondary. Allar threw an FBS-record 311 passes before finally being intercepted for the first time in last week's win over Indiana. The Terps have nine interceptions on the season, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten, but only one of those has come during the team's three-game skid.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Penn State: DE Adisa Isaac. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz likes to bring pressure from all angles. Seventeen different Nittany Lions have at least one sack this season and Isaac leads them with 5 1/2. With star end Chop Robinson likely out again, Isaac will be counted on even more to help contain Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa.

Maryland: Corey Dyches has 29 catches on the season, tops among Big Ten tight ends. He's one of four Terrapins with at least 25 receptions and 300 yards receiving. That's tied with Colorado State for the most players in the FBS to reach those marks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Penn State has held its last seven opponents under 100 yards rushing. … The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten and are third nationally with 32 sacks. … Maryland has won 17 consecutive games when leading after the third quarter. ... The Terrapins haven't beaten a top-10 opponent since 2007, when they defeated No. 8 Boston College, a team that included Matt Ryan at QB. Maryland was on a three-game losing streak before that game, too. ... Maryland hasn't been bowl eligible in three straight seasons since 2006-08.