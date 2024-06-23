AFRAM wraps up with big-name performers and showcase of Baltimore's culture

BALTIMORE -- AFRAM wrapped up Sunday with a day full of fun, music and a showcase of Baltimore's culture.

The second day of the music festival featured big-named artists, including October London, gospel singer Karen Clark-Sheard, Mya, and Morris Day and the Time.

The heat and humidity also took center stage as temperatures approached record highs, and felt, at times, hotter than 100 degrees.

Festivalgoers brought water, fans and cooling towels to Druid Hill Park to stay cool while enjoying the day.

"It's been so hot out here, but I love that the fire trucks are spraying us with water, people are giving out free water," Baltimore resident Shania Kerina said. "They are doing so many different things. They are making sure we are hydrated. This has been so beautiful. I think to be around community, love, family and all the things has just felt so good."

Aside from the heat, many attendees said this festival was a showcase of Baltimore's best musical artists, food and culture.

Many said this is an event they look forward to every year, and no matter the weather, they will be at the park enjoying the weekend filled with memories.

"The park, the people are amazing. I'm just happy this is in Baltimore's backyard," Baltimore resident Kenneth Taylor said. "I feel like the entire design for AFRAM is for the people, for the residents. It's very clean, it's sleek. It's a good time. The heat is a thing, but if you're committed and you love music and you love community, it's a good time."

Even as people were enjoying the music this weekend, many say they are already counting down the days until AFRAM 2025 when music will be back on full display.

The heat is expected to subside early in the week, but it will make a return later in the week.