Watch Live: Baltimore AFRAM Festival 2024, live performances and more

BALTIMORE -- The 47th annual AFRAM Festival is set to kick off this weekend at Druid Hill Park. The free festival is one of the largest African-American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast. The festival highlights Baltimore artists and creators, along with superstars.

This year's AFRAM will feature iconic headliners, such as rapper Busta Rhymes, funk rockers Morris Day, and The Time.

The festival will be held in Druid Hill Park on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What's on the forecast for AFRAM weekend?

AFRAM this year comes as WJZ declares another Alert Day due to extremely high temperatures. If you're planning on attending, you'll need to take safety precautions.

The first heat wave of the season will be at its worst throughout the weekend. Saturday's high temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Sunday's peak temperatures will be close to 100 degrees. Both afternoons will feel like temps around 105.

To keep guests safe and cool this weekend, AFRAM officials have put various measures in place around the festival. Cooling centers are also in place around the grounds at Druid Hill Park.

Who's performing at AFRAM?

Busta Rhymes

Trevor George Smith Jr., better known by his stage name Busta Rhymes, is an American rapper, musician, producer, music executive, and actor. He is known for his extravagant style, and high-speed lyrical delivery of complex rhymes. Busta Rhymes has received 11 Grammy nominations throughout his career.

Morris Day and the Time

Morris Day and the Time is an American funk rock band founded in Minneapolis in 1981. Led by singer-songwriter Morris Day, the group played a pivotal role in shaping the Minneapolis sound, which blended funk, R&B, new wave, synth-pop, and dance.

AFRAM Traffic & Travel Tips



With the anticipated large crowds and heavy traffic, Baltimore City's Department of Transportation is warning drivers of temporary road closures and parking restrictions.

You can find the full list of road closures, along with detours, here.