Heading to AFRAM this weekend? Prepare for the heat in Baltimore

Heading to AFRAM this weekend? Prepare for the heat in Baltimore

Heading to AFRAM this weekend? Prepare for the heat in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- AFRAM this year comes as WJZ has declared another Alert Day because of dangerously high temperatures.

To ensure attendees this weekend are safe and cool, AFRAM organizers have some precautions in place around the festival.

Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Health Department also have some words of advice to keep in mind this weekend.

The most important thing to do if you're going to AFRAM is to stay hydrated, be sure to drink lots of water.

There will be free water available all around the park, as well as cooling buses and misting stations.

Kim Eshleman, the director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response in the city's health department, said it may even be a good idea for you to bring water with you to AFRAM.

Eshleman said finding breaks from the heat is really important.

Scott Thursday said attendees should take advantage of the resources AFRAM organizers have put in place to ensure everyone has a good time at the festival this year.

"Find shade where you can find it in the park, be safe. We're gonna have all those things out there for you," he said. "Make sure you're taking care of yourself and utilizing those things as we all have a good AFRAM time."

The best kind of clothing to wear in this weekend's heat is light and loose.

The city is on a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert until Monday. Eshleman said older adults and younger children are the most susceptible to heat-related issues.

The Forecast

Friday the heat wave intensifies with high temperatures reaching the middle 90s. Factor in a bit more humidity and the feels-like temperature will be closing in on 100 degrees.

Please make sure to take frequent breaks from being out in the sun, drink plenty of water, and dial back or postpone any intense activities.

The weekend will feature the worst of this first heat wave of the season. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 90s. Sunday's high temperatures will get close to 100 degrees.

Both afternoons will feature feels like temperatures near 105. If you're headed to AFRAM, please take advantage of shady spots, the water and cooling stations, and possibly reduce the amount of time you spend outdoors.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and early evening during the peak heat of the day.