ADHD and Back-to-School: How parents can help kids start the year strong

As families get ready for a new school year, there are plenty of things to check off the list, from backpacks and school supplies to new clothes and shoes.

But for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, getting ready for school can also mean preparing for changes in sleep, routines, and expectations.

Dr. Alison Pritchard, co-director of the Center for Neuropsychological and Psychological Assessment, says the transition back to school can be different for children with ADHD.

"I think kids with ADHD can really experience going back to school a little bit differently sometimes," Pritchard said.

Transitioning from summer break to school

One of the biggest changes between summer and the school year can be sleep. Later summer bedtimes and mornings can make the transition to early school mornings more difficult.

Pritchard recommends starting that transition a couple of weeks before school begins rather than waiting until the night before.

"Really, another one of the big things we see change a lot over the summer for many kids is sleep patterns," Pritchard said. "Many kids are going to bed later and getting up later over the summer, and that's fine, but when they go back to school. Often, they have to get up quite a bit earlier. And making that transition a couple of weeks beforehand to getting them back on that sleep schedule can really help."

Parents can begin practicing the school morning routine now, including getting up, getting dressed, and eating breakfast at the times they will need to during the school year.

"Don't try switching things up right before school starts," Pritchard said. "As much as possible, get your child back into that school day routine a couple of weeks before school starts again."

Medication changes

Medication may also be part of back-to-school planning for some children with ADHD. Some families choose to take a break from medication during the summer.

Pritchard says parents should talk with their child's doctor well before school starts if they are considering starting or changing medication.

"Don't start anything new the day before school starts, so if your child was on medication previously or if they weren't, I would not start medication in the days leading up to school," Pritchard said. "Give it at least a couple of weeks."

Managing the student's emotions

The emotional side of going back to school is also important.

Parents may be excited about getting back to a regular school routine, but their children may not feel the same way.

"I think No. 1, just remember that as a parent when your child is headed back to school, even though going back to school is kind of exciting and fun for you it may not be that way for your child with ADHD."

Pritchard says school can sometimes be stressful for children with ADHD because of increased expectations and the possibility of receiving negative feedback about their behavior.

"School is often kind of a stressful place for kids with A-D-H-D," Pritchard said. "They may get a lot of negative feedback because their behavior isn't in line with what the teacher is hoping for or what their peers are hoping for."

Parents can help by talking with their children about how they feel about returning to school and whether there is anything they are worried about.

Start transitioning early

Starting the transition early can also give children more time to adjust to a new sleep schedule and daily routine.

Experts say parents should not be afraid to ask for help if they have concerns about their child's sleep, medication, behavior or adjustment to school.

The goal is to make sure children have the support they need to start the school year on the right foot.