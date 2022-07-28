Access to Centennial Lake in Ellicott City suspended due to algae bloom

BALTIMORE -- Centennial Lake is closed indefinitely due to a harmful blue-green algae bloom, officials said.

Howard County Recreation and Parks said the lake, located in Centennial Park in Ellicott City, won't be open to boating, fishing and other usually permitted activities.

The park, however, remains open.

The department said any visitors, including children and pets, should avoid contacting or consuming water from the lake.

According to the Maryland Department of the Environment, harmful algal blooms happen when algae grows out of control and becomes toxic or dangerous to people and wildlife.

Human illnesses from algal blooms, while rare, could be debilitating of fatal, the department said.

Anyone who has contacted or ingested water from the lake is asked to contact the Howard County Health Department at 410-313-1773.