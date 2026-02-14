Abingdon couple fights to reunite with lost twin infants after miscarriage in Mexico

An Abingdon couple is raising money to bring home their twin infants who died in Mexico. The family hopes an online fundraiser will help raise the $12,000 needed for funeral and transportation expenses.

Paris Singleton-Ajaero said she suffered a miscarriage while on a gospel cruise with her mother.

At the time, she said she was 21 weeks pregnant and had no prior pregnancy issues. Singleton-Ajaero said she and her mother boarded the cruise on February 1.

"Things were fine the full day," she said.

The next night, she felt discomfort and learned she was in the process of delivering her baby boy.

"We quickly realized the feet were already out," said Singleton-Ajaero.

She said medical staff on the cruise told her the baby wouldn't make it. Then, they rushed her to a hospital in Cancun.

Before she could deliver her second child, a baby girl, her husband, John Ajaero, said they had to pay a "good faith payment" of $5,000. He remained stateside, making calls to their insurance company to ensure his wife had proper care.

"It was times where you couldn't cry because you're in survival mode," Ajaero said.

Singleton-Ajaero hoped doctors would be able to save their baby girl. The Abingdon parents said their twin babies died a day apart.

"[It] just seemed like everything was working against us," said Singleton-Ajaero.

"It's really jarring to deal with all of this, and this is her first pregnancy, our first try at being parents," Ajaero said.

Twins still in Mexico

Although Singleton-Ajaero and her mother are back in the U.S., the twins are still in Mexico. She said her husband still hasn't been able to see the babies.

"It's hard to feel like we're at peace because we don't have them home," Singleton-Ajaero said. "My husband and I, we don't know how to plan a funeral. It's not something we ever even talked [about] for ourselves yet."

As they plan a funeral, they're thinking of other ways to remember their twin babies. They're remaining hopeful that one day they will be parents.