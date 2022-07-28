Aberdeen shooting leaves man in serious condition
BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after was shot in Aberdeen overnight, police said.
Officers responded at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday to the unit block of Aberdeen Avenue, where they found the victim lying on the road and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said paramedics performed advanced life-saving care on the victim, and he was then flown to an area trauma center.
No further identifying information is known about the victim.
An investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.