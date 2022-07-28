Watch CBS News
Aberdeen shooting leaves man in serious condition

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after was shot in Aberdeen overnight, police said.

Officers responded at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday to the unit block of Aberdeen Avenue, where they found the victim lying on the road and suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police said paramedics performed advanced life-saving care on the victim, and he was then flown to an area trauma center. 

No further identifying information is known about the victim.  

An investigation is ongoing. 

