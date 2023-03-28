Aberdeen Middle School teacher suspended after reported explicit video circulated on Snapchat

BALTIMORE — An Aberdeen Middle School art teacher is under investigation after police received a report concerning a student receiving a sexually explicit video on Snapchat.

The incident came to light Monday morning when school officials reported the situation to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Around 8:36 a.m., police said the school reported that a student received a sexually explicit video on their cellphone featuring a teacher. Officers responded to the school to gather evidence and ensure the reporting student's safety.

Detectives are currently examining the circumstances of the video's distribution and are working to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

The art teacher has been placed on administrative leave with pay as the investigation continues.

A message was sent to parents of Aberdeen Middle School students on Monday evening.

"We have been made aware of an inappropriate video that has circulated among our students via social media, specifically SnapChat. A thorough investigation has been initiated by school administrators and is ongoing with our SRO, and the Aberdeen Police Department," the statement said. "School officials encouraged parents to remind their children about the serious consequences of sharing inappropriate material on social media and to promote responsible usage. Parents and students were urged to report any concerning incidents to school staff, the SRO, or other trusted adults."