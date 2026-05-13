2 Maryland men charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Two Maryland men are facing charges after Aberdeen Police said they sexually assaulted a minor in a motel.

Jeofredo Andason Santos Bernal, 24, of Parkville, and Miguel De Jesus Pineda Lopez, 27, of Baltimore, were both charged with rape, use of a firearm and other related offenses, according to police.

Officers were at a motel in the 900 block of Hospitality Way on Saturday, May 9, around 2:18 p.m., when they saw a minor outside who appeared to be in distress.

The officers determined that the minor may have been the victim of a violent crime. Bernal and Lopez were identified as suspects during the investigation and arrested during a traffic stop in Aberdeen, police said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant, allowing them to recover additional evidence, including a handgun that they believe is connected to the offense.

Police did not release the minor's age or gender.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-272-2121 and follow these steps: press # 2, press #8, and dial extension 162.