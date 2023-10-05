AAA urging drivers to exercise caution during deer mating season

BALTIMORE -- AAA is encouraging drivers to exercise caution during deer mating season, which runs from October through December.

AAA said vehicle repairs from deer strikes have rose more than 60% in the past five years.

"Deer can be unpredictable, so even the best drivers are at risk," Welaine Memenza Territory Insurance Sale Manager said.

Deer are especially active during prime commuting hours, between 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m., according to AAA.

AAA Tips to Avoid an Animal Collision

Keep your eyes moving back and forth: Continuously sweep your eyes across the road for signs of animals. While the most likely crash is caused by an animal darting in front of you, one might also run into the side of your car.

At night, use high beams when there's no oncoming traffic: Your brights can help you spot animals sooner. The light reflecting off their eyes may also reveal their location.

Slow down and watch for other deer to appear: Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be one or more nearby.

Honk your horn with one long blast: A long blast on your horn may frighten large animals, such as deer, away from your vehicle.

Use brakes if impact is imminent: If an animal is in your path, stay in your lane. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don't know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into objects on the side of the road.

Always wear a seatbelt: According to the Insurance Information Institute, the chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don't have your seatbelt on.

If you collide with an animal