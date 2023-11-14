AAA projects an increase in travelers over Thanksgiving holiday

BALTIMORE - AAA projects more than 55 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday.

This year's Thanksgiving forecast is an increase of 2.3% over last year and marks the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

"For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel are synonymous, and this holiday is certainly no exception," said Ragina Cooper Ali, spokeswoman for AAA in Maryland and Washington, D.C. "AAA's Thanksgiving forecast is consistent with the strong travel demand we have seen all year. In fact, we expect more people to travel by road, air and seas compared to last Thanksgiving, reflecting American's continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones," said Ali.

Most Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destinations.

AAA projects 49.1 million Americans will get behind the wheel. Drivers could be paying less for gas than last Thanksgiving when the national average was $3.58. This year, the national average peaked in mid-August at $3.87 and has fallen since.

Over Thanksgiving, the number of people traveling by cruise, bus, and train is up nearly 11% over last year. AAA expects 1.55 million travelers will head out of town using these other modes of transportation, which took a huge hit during the pandemic but have rebounded nicely.

AAA expects 4.7 million people will fly over Thanksgiving, an increase of 6.6% compared to 2022 and the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005.

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest air travel days ahead of the holiday and the most expensive.

While Sunday is typically the busiest day to return home, AAA data shows Monday is also a popular day to fly back after Thanksgiving.