A Stormy End to the July 4th Holiday Weekend in Maryland

The First Alert Weather team is tracking another risk for today and early evening for scattered severe thunderstorms as we wrap up the July 4th weekend. Today is a First Alert Weather Day, due to lingering impacts from heat and storms. A Heat Advisory is in effect stretching from Howard County across Baltimore to Elkton and points Southeastward including the Eastern Shore counties with heat indices up to 105 this afternoon before any storms develop.

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More Strong storms likely this afternoon

Strong storms are possible this afternoon with a level 2 out of 5 risk from the Storm Prediction Center. The greatest threats will be damaging winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Highs today will reach into the low to mid 90s with a few locations on the Eastern Shore reaching into the mid to upper 90s. We will see relief from the heat for all of Maryland beginning tomorrow.

Stormier weather pattern across Maryland this week

Another First Alert Weather Day will continue on Monday due to the risk of more strong storms. The risk of flooding is a bit greater on Monday as storms will be slower moving. Temperatures will start off in the 80s for highs on Monday through midweek before 90s return by Thursday with storm chances back in the forecast.