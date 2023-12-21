A first in Anne Arundel County: Old Mill hosts outdoors wrestling match

BALTIMORE - An outdoor high school wrestling match took place Thursday at Old Mill High School in Millersville. It was the first-ever type of sporting event in Anne Arundel County.

The Old Mill Patriots took on the Annapolis High Panthers at the football stadium with fans in the stands and a December chill in the air. But, wrestlers are built tough.

The concept came from Old Mill wrestling coach James Grimm, who has wanted to pull this off for a couple of years.

With the approval from the school district, they made it happen.

Old Mill beat Annapolis, 57-12. Old Mill improves to 22-1 on the season.