Watch CBS News
Local News

A first in Anne Arundel County: Old Mill hosts outdoors wrestling match

By Mark Viviano

/ CBS Baltimore

A first in Anne Arundel County: Old Mill hosts outdoors wrestling match
A first in Anne Arundel County: Old Mill hosts outdoors wrestling match 00:33

BALTIMORE - An outdoor high school wrestling match took place Thursday at Old Mill High School in Millersville. It was the first-ever type of sporting event in Anne Arundel County.

The Old Mill Patriots took on the Annapolis High Panthers at the football stadium with fans in the stands and a December chill in the air. But, wrestlers are built tough.

The concept came from Old Mill wrestling coach James Grimm, who has wanted to pull this off for a couple of years.

With the approval from the school district, they made it happen.

Old Mill beat Annapolis, 57-12. Old Mill improves to 22-1 on the season.

Mark Viviano
mark-viviano.jpg

Mark Viviano is sports director for WJZ.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 11:09 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.