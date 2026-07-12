A drier day across Maryland as the weekend wraps up

The First Alert Forecast is trending drier over the next few days ahead of much hotter weather across Maryland with summer heat returning by midweek.

Drying out across Maryland for a few days

Seasonably warm and dry conditions over will replace the summer storms we've had over the last few days with dry air lingering through Monday evening before more heat and humidity return by Wednesday. Today and Monday high temperatures should max out in the mid 80s with a few upper 80s in some inland communities.

Hot weather returns to Maryland by midweek

Temperatures start an upward trend on Tuesday.

By midweek, temperatures soar into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees beginning Wednesday. Humidity won't be as bad as the July 4th week. But, heat indices could still soar above 100° during the afternoon hours. Alert Days are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, due to the heat.

Hot weather will gradually ease late in the week. Unfortunately, there is going to be another risk of gusty thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the threat and will be passing along updates through the workweek.