A coastal storm will bring wind and rain through the weekend

A powerful nor'easter will bring more coastal flooding, rounds of heavy rainfall, wind, and chilly temperatures across eastern and central Maryland this weekend. Today and tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days for periods of rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, and unseasonably cool temperatures both days.

Nor'easter brings cool and wet weather weekend

The developing nor'easter will likely stay just to our northeast, but due to the size and intensity of the storm, impacts are still likely across eastern half of Maryland.

The greatest impacts in and around the Baltimore metro will begin around midday today and last through Sunday night. Later this evening a few breaks in the rain bands may bring some dry conditions before rain returns on Sunday.

Coastal flooding and beach erosion are the two greatest concerns from the storm for our area, but gusty winds and bands of rain are also likely across inland communities through Sunday late afternoon.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Ocean City for moderate coastal flooding. Up to 2.5 feet of water above dry ground is expected during the Saturday morning and evening high tides, which occur approximately around 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Over the weekend, most high tides in Annapolis end up in minor flooding or near flood stage. Moderate flooding is most likely during the Sunday evening high tide.

In addition to coastal flooding, the Atlantic Ocean beaches from Assateague Island to the Delaware Beaches will endure a long duration of large waves and beach erosion, with winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph. Rainfall totals will range between 0.50" and 1.50" across the area, with the heaviest totals likely in far northeastern Maryland. The lower end rainfall totals will take place south of the Baltimore Beltway.

Nicer weather returns to Baltimore metro beginning Tuesday

We begin to dry out on Monday as the nor'easter will slowly move away from the area Sunday night into Monday. A leftover shower or two is possible early Monday, but the bulk of the storm's worst impacts will have ended. Monday looks like a transition day, with sun returning in the latter part of the day as highs reach around 70°.

Look for more sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into the mid week.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team through the weekend for further updates on timing and impacts from this nor'easter.