A cloudy and misty morning across Maryland

Sunday starts off damp and cloudy as a lingering front brings overcast and wet conditions across Eastern and Southern Maryland.

Improving conditions by game time in Baltimore

The damp weather will gradually improve as the day progresses and although some mist or drizzle may be possible leading up to the kickoff at 1 p.m. at M & T Bank Stadium - conditions are expected to be improving through the game with mainly cloudy conditions for the remainder of the afternoon and dry weather into the evening. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s through most of the afternoon.

Chilly sunny weather across Baltimore to start the work week

Sunshine returns as the workweek begins. Much cooler air moves into Maryland late Monday; temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s with breezy afternoons winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs only in the 60s despite ample sunshine. Overnight temperatures will plummet into the upper 30s in far northern and western suburbs of Baltimore... with 40s elsewhere. The forecast gradually warms back up later in the week to near our average high near 74 degrees for early October.