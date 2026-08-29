A beautiful start to the weekend across Maryland

We will start off the weekend with pleasant conditions and temperatures holding in the low to mid 80s before muggier weather starts to move back in Sunday afternoon.

Heat and humidity take over as the work week begins

Summer-like weather will set up beginning Monday through most of the week as temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s with even higher heat indices. As humidity also increases we will see the shower and thunderstorm chances going back up through mid week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday should range from the lower 90s by the Bay with some mid 90s possible in Western communities.

Sunny weekend ahead - more humid and warmer by Sunday

The upcoming weekend looks pretty nice for outdoor plans across Maryland including the Maryland State Fair in Timonium. Saturday will the better day of the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s with lower humidity.

Humidity levels begin to climb Sunday with highs in the upper 80s our feels-like temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach into the lower 90s.

Mid Summer-like weather to start September

Looking ahead to next week temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s at least through midweek combined with muggier conditions - making it feel more like July instead of the beginning of September. Temperatures will slowly drop back to near seasonable temperatures by the end of next weekend with afternoon temperatures dropping back into the low 80s.