A beautiful late July Weekend in Maryland before heat, humidity, and storms return

A blanket of clouds will give way to mixed sunshine through the weekend with highs still running below seasonable levels for late July. As the work week gets underway the temperatures and humidity will be on the increase. The risk of rough weather has the First Alert Weather team watching for a possible upgrade day for severe storms on Tuesday.

Rain and storms return this week in Baltimore



The temperature, humidity, and risk of storms will be increasing as the work week starts as high temperatures surge back up in the upper 80s. A few storms will be possible for Monday, but the risk of severe storms increases on Tuesday. Highs will reach back into the upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday as storms may linger into the midweek. Tuesday's storms will bring the risk of damaging winds and localized heavy rainfall.

Drying out but heating up for week's end

After a chance of midweek storms drier air will take over by week's end but high pressure will keep us near seasonably hot weather with highs stretching into the lower 90s by week's end and into next weekend.