9-year-old girl in critical condition after possible accidental shooting in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a 9-year-old child was injured in a possible accidental shooting in Northwest Baltimore.
Around 3:15 Saturday afternoon, police say they received a call for a shooting on the 3500 block of Ingleside Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a 9-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head inside of the location. After being transported to a local hospital, she has been listed in critical condition.
Police Commissioner Richard Worley says they are investigating the incident as a "self-inflicted accidental shooting". However, due to the victim's condition, Homicide Detectives are also responding.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
