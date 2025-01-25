9-year-old girl in critical condition after possible accidental shooting in Northwest Baltimore

9-year-old girl in critical condition after possible accidental shooting in NW Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a 9-year-old child was injured in a possible accidental shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

🚨🚨Police Commissioner Worley and PIO are responding to the 3500 block Ingleside Avenue in reference to a 9-year-old injured in a possible accidental shooting.



More information will be released once available. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 25, 2025

Around 3:15 Saturday afternoon, police say they received a call for a shooting on the 3500 block of Ingleside Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 9-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head inside of the location. After being transported to a local hospital, she has been listed in critical condition.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley says they are investigating the incident as a "self-inflicted accidental shooting". However, due to the victim's condition, Homicide Detectives are also responding.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.