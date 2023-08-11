$8K reward offered for information that helps police find Codell Brown's killer

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for tips that will lead investigators to the person who killed Codell Brown.

Brown, 29, died after he was shot in the 500 block of Gorsuch Avenue on August 6, according to authorities.

On that night, officers learned that someone had been shot and taken to a local hospital, police said.

When they went to the hospital, they found Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, leg, and stomach, according to authorities.

He was initially reported to be in stable condition but eventually succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Anyone who has information about the cutting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.