313 pound black bear among 89 harvested during Maryland's annual hunt

Hunters harvested 89 black bears last week during Maryland's annual hunt of the animals across four counties, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday.

The 2026 hunt took place from Oct. 26 to 31 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties.

The harvest included 28 male black bears and 61 females, according to a statement issued Monday by the DNR. The total number harvested was consistent with the state's five-year average of 95 bears, the DNR said.

Hunters in Garrett County harvested 61 black bears, while 10 were taken in Washington County. Nine each were harvested in Allegany and Frederick counties, the statement said.

The largest bear, harvested in Garrett County, had an estimated live weight of 313 pounds. The average weight of the bears taken was 156 pounds.

15 additional bears harvested by farmers

An additional 15 black bears -- 11 females and four males -- were harvested between Aug. 15 and Oct. 27 by farmers holding agricultural damage permits, the DNR said.

"Low nighttime temperatures created beautiful morning and evening conditions ideal for bear hunting and a successful season," said the DNR's Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer. "Each year, we rely on our dedicated hunters to contribute to the management of black bears in the state."

During the 2026 hunt, 72% of the black bears were taken on private land. A total of 1,050 permits were awarded out of more than 4,800 applied for.

The DNR said a major strategy of the annual hunt is "to slow the growth of the population and provide relief to human-bear conflicts."

The agency's efforts over several decades have aimed to recover habitat and establish regional conservation programs, the statement said. "Maryland is now home to a healthy population of bears, with the breeding population concentrated in the four westernmost counties – Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Frederick."

Officials warn of increased bear sightings during fall

In late September, the DNR issued a warning of an expected increase in black bear sightings during the fall season.

The sightings become more frequent as the bears prepare for hibernation. The hibernation period usually begins when bears start entering dens in mid-November and lasts until mid-December.

Black bears are most common in the Maryland counties where the hunt was held. But they can also travel longer distances for food, so even more densely populated areas in northern and central counties can see bear activity.

DNR says residents can expect to see bears traveling across roads more frequently during the fall period. Officials encourage any human-provided food sources -- including pet feeders, pet food and trash -- to be kept where bears cannot easily reach them.