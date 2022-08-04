8-year-old girl dies after being shot near Towson, police say

BALTIMORE -- An 8-year-old girl died after she was shot Wednesday night near Towson in Baltimore County, police said.

Homicide investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded at 9:25 p.m. to a house on the 6300 block of Sherwood Road in the Idlewylde neighborhood, where the girl was found shot in the basement, police said.

She was hospitalized in critical condition and later died.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown. Baltimore County police said an investigation is ongoing.