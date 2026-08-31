6-year-old overcomes cancer, spinal cord injury with grit and determination: "I can do it"

Matias was just a baby when his parents learned he had a rare childhood cancer.

The cancer and a spinal cord injury affected his ability to walk. Today, Matias can walk, but he continues to work on his strength, balance and movement with help from a specialized rehabilitation team at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

When Matias was 7 1/2 months old, his parents, Rachel Osborn and Jason Kling, began noticing symptoms they couldn't explain.

"We started noticing some symptoms that we really didn't know what they were. They were kind of loosely connected," Rachel said.

The family kept looking for answers, bringing Matias to his pediatrician eight times over five weeks.

"We still didn't have the answers," Rachel said.

Eventually, the tests revealed the diagnosis every parent fears.

"They sat us down. Matias has cancer," Rachel said.

Matias was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. A tumor was pressing against his spinal cord. Surgeons removed what they could, and chemotherapy was used to treat the remaining cancer.

Then, seemingly overnight, Matias faced another devastating challenge.

"Matias went to bed with full use of his legs and when he woke up the next time he was paralyzed from the waist down," Rachel said.

Although the tumor was removed, Matias' family still didn't know how much movement he would regain.

His parents focused on what they could do next. They started physical therapy as soon as he was medically cleared.

"We knew that there was a really narrow window of time to start physical therapy," Rachel said. "Literally the day that he was cleared we started physical therapy."

That search for rehabilitation eventually led the family to Kennedy Krieger Institute.

They learned about the center through another family who had gone through a similar experience.

"We came to learn there was a world-renowned spinal cord injury center 45 minutes away from where we live," Rachel said.

Physical therapist Rachel Mertins has worked with Matias since he was about 1 1/2 years old.

Over the years, she has watched him grow from a toddler into a determined 6-year-old.

"He's positive and he is upbeat, and he makes jokes, and he interacts with adults and the kids and everyone in this place and brings so much joy," Mertins said.

During therapy sessions, Matias works on movements that may seem small but represent major milestones for him.

He practices stepping, balance and body control. He uses sensors and exercises designed to help improve his movement and coordination.

There are no shortcuts — just repetition, patience and persistence.

And Matias keeps showing up.

His father says having an identical twin who is able-bodied has also played an important role in Matias' outlook.

"The fact that he has an identical twin who is able bodied, I think that did a huge amount for his mentality and his spirit to know that he wanted to move like his brother," Jason said.

That determination is on display during therapy.

When asked if he wants to try a different way to complete an exercise, Matias has a simple response.

"I can do it."

His family says that attitude has become part of who he is.

For Rachel, Matias' story is about much more than cancer or his spinal cord injury.

"The resilience, I think for me the story of Matias is a story of resilience and grit, not only for him but for us, his twin, our family, the community," she said.

Today, Matias continues his rehabilitation, working toward greater independence and mobility.

For this 6-year-old, that means doing what kids do best: laughing, playing, dreaming and believing the next milestone is possible.