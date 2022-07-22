6 Ravens opening training camp on PUP list

BALTIMORE -- Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, cornerback Marcus Peters, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and safety Ar'Darius Washington will all start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the Baltimore Ravens announced.

Those players can be activated at any time during training camp, the team said.

Dobbins, Edwards and Peters all went down before the start of the regular season with torn ACLs. Edwards and Peters were injured during the same practice during what head coach John Harbaugh described as routine, non-contact plays.

Coming off a season-ending ankle injury, Stanley only appeared in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders before opting for a second surgery on the ankle in October.

Washington suffered a broken foot in November.

Bowser played in all 17 games but, in a final blow to a team that was "smashed" by injuries in Harbaugh's words, he tore his Achilles tendon in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Players who remain on the PUP list once rosters are finalized are required to miss at least four games.

Dobbins is on the record saying he's "damn sure going to be ready for Week 1" after rehabbing in the offseason.