55-year-old Columbia man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting roommate with shotgun, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 55-year-old Columbia man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot his roommate with a shotgun, the Howard County Police Department said.

Police arrested Zongping Zhang, 55, at his residence in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace following a report of a shooting on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the residence about 7:45 p.m. and found 49-year-old Matthew Ng suffering from shotgun wounds, police said.

Ng was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma center, where he remains, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of "an ongoing dispute over living conditions between the two roommates," police said.

Zhang has been charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and a weapon violation.