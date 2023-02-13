Watch CBS News
54-year-old woman dead after being struck by car in Annapolis

BALTIMORE — Anne Arrundel County police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 54-year-old woman dead. 

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Riva Road at Broad Creek Drive for a crash. 

Their investigation revealed that the pedestrian, who was wearing dark non-reflective clothing, had been crossing the street in the Southbound lanes of Riva Road against the traffic signal, when she was struck by a 2016 Ford Focus.

The woman was transported to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. 

