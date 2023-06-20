Watch CBS News
52-year-old man shocked by electricity at Glen Burnie High School, fire officials say

BALTIMORE -- A 52-year-old man was shocked by electricity at Glen Burnie High School on Tuesday, according to Anne Arundel County fire officials. 

Firefighters were sent to 7550 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard to investigate a report that someone had possibly been electrocuted, fire officials said.

Once there, they found the man suffering from electrical shock, Anne Arundel County Fire Captain Charles Fowler said.

The man was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Fowler said.

The man was not a school staff member, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier told WJZ. He was a contractor working in one of the buildings, Mosier said.

