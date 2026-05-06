49-year-old man accused of armed robbery at Baltimore Orioles Team Shop

A 49-year-old man is accused of stealing from the Baltimore Orioles Team Shop and then flashing a knife at an employee on Wednesday.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to the store at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in the 300 block of West Camden Street, for a reported armed robbery.

Police said a man walked into the retail store and took two sports jerseys from the wall. He attempted to leave but was stopped by an employee. The man allegedly pulled out a knife and then took off.

Police said a description of the suspect was given to officers, and after an area canvas, the suspect was arrested without further incident in the 200 block of North Eutaw Street.

He will be charged with armed robbery and various weapons charges.