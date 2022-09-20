46-year-old dies in multi-vehicle Glen Burnie crash

BALTIMORE -- A 46-year-old man died Monday night after he crashed his van into a vehicle involved in another collision on Route 100 in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.

About 11 p.m., a driver in a 2009 Lexus SUV was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes when they hit a 2011 Honda Civic head-on, police said. The crash occurred on Route 100 between Oakwood and Quarterfield roads.

The driver of a 1994 Chevrolet van traveling westbound rounded a corner and hit the Lexus. As the van was rotating in the road, it was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet truck, police said.

The van continued spinning and overturned in a wooded area, police said.

A driver of a 2014 Lexus ES350 sideswiped the oncoming Lexus SUV, causing it to come to a rest in in the median, police said.

The driver of the van, Daniel Calvert, a 46-year-old from Pasadena, was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing.