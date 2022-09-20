Watch CBS News
46-year-old dies in multi-vehicle Glen Burnie crash

BALTIMORE -- A 46-year-old man died Monday night after he crashed his van into a vehicle involved in another collision on Route 100 in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.

About 11 p.m., a driver in a 2009 Lexus SUV was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes when they hit a 2011 Honda Civic head-on, police said. The crash occurred on Route 100 between Oakwood and Quarterfield roads.

The driver of a 1994 Chevrolet van traveling westbound rounded a corner and hit the Lexus. As the van was rotating in the road, it was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet truck, police said.

The van continued spinning and overturned in a wooded area, police said. 

A driver of a 2014 Lexus ES350 sideswiped the oncoming Lexus SUV, causing it to come to a rest in in the median, police said.

The driver of the van, Daniel Calvert, a 46-year-old from Pasadena, was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 3:16 PM

