Man, 44, in critical condition after shooting in West Baltimore

A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of W Lafayette Avenue in reference to a shooting at 2:46 p.m, where they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he has been listed in critical condition.

Police seeking to identify a suspect

Western District shooting detectives are working to identify a suspect as well as determine the motive of the crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.