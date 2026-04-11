Man, 44, in critical condition after shooting in West Baltimore
A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.
Police say they responded to the 1100 block of W Lafayette Avenue in reference to a shooting at 2:46 p.m, where they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he has been listed in critical condition.
Police seeking to identify a suspect
Western District shooting detectives are working to identify a suspect as well as determine the motive of the crime.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.