43.8 million travelers are predicted to return home this Memorial Day. Here's how it looks in Baltimore

43.8 million travelers are predicted to return home this Memorial Day weekend. Here's how it looks i

BALTIMORE -- Normally, the Thanksgiving holiday garners the most travel, but the Transportation Security Administration announced it screened more than 2.95 million airline passengers on Friday for Memorial Day weekend, setting a new record for a single day.

Now, those travelers are coming back.

AAA projected that 43.8 million people were going to pack it up this weekend and travel 50 miles or more to enjoy the holiday weekend.

This will be the most crowded Memorial Day weekend at airports since 2005, according to AAA.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, only one flight has been canceled at BWI Airport, but there are 89 delays to and from the airport. Of those delays, 64 are from Southwest Airlines, and 13 are from Delta.

More than 50,000 flights were scheduled on Thursday and Friday, the busiest days of travel for this holiday weekend.

So you can expect crowds and long wait times as people start to head back home today. TSA said five of its 10 busiest days ever were this month.

It's a sign that travel is ramping up as summer approaches.

If you are traveling today by car to go home or you are trying to drive to the airport to catch a flight, avoid the road from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, AAA advises. It's when you will encounter the most congestion and the longest wait times.