$4,000 reward offered after gun pointed at 12-year-old girl in Baltimore

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person accused of pointing a gun at a 12-year-old girl in Baltimore.

Police released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with the incident, which happened around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Detectives are not disclosing where the incident happened to protect the child's privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.