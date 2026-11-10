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$4,000 reward offered after gun pointed at 12-year-old girl in Baltimore

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person accused of pointing a gun at a 12-year-old girl in Baltimore.

Police released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with the incident, which happened around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Detectives are not disclosing where the incident happened to protect the child's privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

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A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person accused of pointing a gun at a 12-year-old girl in Baltimore. Baltimore Police

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