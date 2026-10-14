40-year-old woman dies after stabbing in West Baltimore, police say

A 40-year-old woman died after being stabbed Wednesday evening in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. to the 2400 block of Druid Hill Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from a stab wound.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody. No further details about the circumstances of the stabbing were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore has recorded 90 homicides so far this year, compared with 103 at this time in 2025, according to police data.