40-year-old man arrested following Tuesday night barricade in California, Maryland, police say

BALTIMORE – Maryland State Police have arrested a 40-year-old man following a barricade situation in California, Maryland, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

That man, whom investigators have identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, was involved in a domestic incident in the 23300 block of Sugar Maple Court in California, Maryland, state troopers said.

The Maryland State Police were alerted to Gibson's actions around 8 p.m., according to authorities.

That's when a female contacted state troopers to alert them to a verbal altercation involving Gibson that had escalated. At one point, Gibson allegedly shot a hole in the wall of the residence, state troopers said.

The female and two children were able to flee from the home, according to authorities.

State troopers tried to get Gibson to exit the home but he did not comply.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the Maryland State Police STATE Team entered the residence and removed Gibson from it, state troopers said.

They reportedly recovered seven firearms, rounds of ammunition and loaded magazines from the home. Now, Gibson faces charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations, according to authorities.

No one was injured during the barricade, state police said.

Gibson is being held without bail at the St. Mary's County Detention Center while the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigates the case, according to authorities.